Clear night ahead with mugginess building

Some clouds into the night before clearing
Some clouds into the night before clearing
Some clouds into the night before clearing
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A few spotty showers are possible in our northern counties including Berrien, Cook, Colquitt and Mitchell, but will eventually clear overnight.

The dry air is still here, but will soon be replaced with humid air as moisture is trying to work its way back into the area.

Temperatures and rain chances stay fairly consistent through the next 5 days with highs in the low 90s. However, you will probably notice more humidity building back each and every day, so even though fall starts Monday, it will still be feeling like summer.

Rain chance start to rise Tuesday into Wednesday next week, but until then, we'll have just have partly cloudy skies with a few spotty afternoon showers possible.

