Clear and sunny skies to start the week

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — It may be a new week, but the weather will be staying the same: warm and clear.

Dry air continues to sit over top of us, providing little cloud coverage and no showers.

Overnight temperatures will reach the upper 50s for some across south Georgia and low 60s for the rest.

Highs throughout the week stay consistent in the low 90s.

Moisture slowly works its way in towards the end of the week which will lead to more clouds and a slight chance for showers.

