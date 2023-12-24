Christmas Eve First To Know forecast

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — We're making the forecast and checking it twice to find out when the naughty or nice (depending on your opinion) rain activity picks up around the Christmas holiday in the Big Bend and southern Georgia.

Today, there will be a gradual increase in cloud cover after starting off this morning in the 50s. Sunshine is expected to further decrease by midday and beyond. The first few showers can make inroads in the Panhandle and tri-state as soon as this afternoon, but any rain action is expected to remain on the lighter side. No thunderstorms are forecast today or tonight. Highs will get into the low to mid 70s. It will be cloudy in all areas overnight with times of showers as folks get their kiddos nestled in their beds and await the goodies that come with Christmas morning.

Lows will be mild around the lower 60s. Showers advance into the area before dawn on Christmas and are forecast to remain fairly steady throughout the day. Isolated thunderstorms are possible but severe weather is not likely. Some clearing occurs later Tuesday, with a more noticeable clearing and cooling trend after midweek.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist