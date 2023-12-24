Christmas Eve evening First To Know forecast (12/24/2023)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Clouds and showers will spread gradually from west to east across the northern Florida/southern Georgia landscape late tonight, and an overcast and damp Christmas will be delivered to just about everyone in the region. The disturbance creating the soggy setup doesn't carry much force to prompt a strong or severe thunderstorm concern, though a couple of thunder rumbles may be heard near the coastal counties. Rainfall amounts will be manageable in most areas, with expectations of up to one inch of rain and a couple of isolated higher totals through Monday night. Forecast temperatures tonight will level off around 60°, and Christmas Day highs will be in the upper 60s to around 70°.

Based on current trends, the arrival of Santa, his reindeer, and his sack of goodies is forecast to happen before midnight, despite any kind of rain activity. Have the children all nestled and snug in their beds by then!

Wishing you a peaceful Christmas ...

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist