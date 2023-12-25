Christmas Day First To Know forecast

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — I hope you're experiencing a joyous Christmas morning.

We've been surrounded by clouds and showers for most of the day thus far. Though we haven't had many thunderstorm concerns, there can be isolated rumbles of thunder this morning. Conditions will remain soggy in most areas until the afternoon, when the broadest rain coverage becomes more scattered and focused in counties near I-75 and the Suwannee/Withlacoochee rivers.

There won't be much sunshine to go around later today, but at least temperatures won't be shivering cold. Forecast highs will be in the mid to upper 60s, with a couple of 70° readings possible. Beyond today, clouds will linger tonight with areas of fog and lows in the 50s. Kwanzaa Tuesday will have partial clearing west, and a few leftover showers east. It'll be our last warm day before a cold front Wednesday morning pushes temps down to chilly levels for the end of the year.

Wishing you a peaceful Christmas Day ...

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist