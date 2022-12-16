Christmas Cold Rush: Deep chill to affect state line area by holiday weekend

First to Know: Christmas weekend cold weather forecast (12/16/2022)

Forecast data for the Southeastern U.S. in the days leading into Christmas Sunday strongly suggest a bitterly cold setup that can promote widespread freezing temperatures for the Big Bend and southern Georgia.

A pattern shift that began last Thursday has allowed waves of colder air to dip into the eastern U.S. This pattern will be sustained early in the week before Christmas as temperatures will be near or below average for most of the Deep South. Disturbances riding east over the northern Gulf will provide periodic showers and rain for the Gulf coast. Locally, rain is possible Tuesday with partial clearing to follow, and temperatures resembling average December coolness (40s in the mornings, 60s in the afternoons).

A large Arctic air source is forecast to plunge from the northern Plains into the Tennessee Valley Thursday and Friday before the holiday weekend. The system bringing the frigid air will cause chances for showers around the state line, with better chances for light frozen precipitation in parts of the northern half of Georgia and the Carolinas into Christmas Eve.

The strong cold front is projected to pass through the local area late Thursday (Dec. 22) or early Friday (Dec. 23) with areas of showers or rain possible. The timing of the departing showers and the arrival of the deepest cold air will be crucial in determining the risk of mixed or frozen precipitation here. Forecast indicators suggest chances for any local frozen-form precipitation event are slim.

Local temperatures will fall toward freezing Friday morning and recover just to the 40s in the afternoon. Christmas Eve morning will likely be the coldest morning in the outbreak, with readings in the 20s. Hard-freeze conditions are possible when temperatures fall to around 20°. Record lows for Christmas weekend are in the mid teens, and are not likely to be broken based on current forecast information.

