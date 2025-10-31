Chilly temperatures for trick-or-treaters

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Conditions are clear and temperatures are cool this Halloween night!

Once the sun goes down, temperatures will quickly fall into the 50s and eventually the upper 30s to low 40s overnight.

Make sure to grab a jacket or find a way to stay warm while heading out tonight!

These conditions will continue for Saturday with nothing but sunshine and comfortable temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s for highs.

A majority of Sunday will look the same, but clouds will start to build towards the end of the day and showers are possible overnight into early Monday morning.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.