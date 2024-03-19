Chilly temperatures for Spring Equinox in South Georgia and the Big Bend

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Spring Equinox occurs Tuesday night at 11:06 PM EST.

This is when our Earth's axis is not angled away or toward the sun, and sunlight is distributed to the northern and southern hemispheres equally. Equinox is Latin based meaning equal and nights.

The length of daylight and night are equal at the equator.

In Tallahassee, we will have about 12 hours and 6 minutes of daylight hours (between sunrise and sunset). This leaves us just under 12 hours of night.

The later we go into the month the more light will be added to our day!

———-

Temperatures to start this first day of Spring will be below normal... by a bit.

We are starting in the upper 30s and low 40s Tuesday morning.

A much cooler day is in store with Tuesday's highs only climbing to the mid 60s! Normal temperatures for this time of year hold steady in the mid 70s.

It may be wise to bring in plants you want to keep around for summer Tuesday night. Wednesday morning lows drop to the mid to upper 30s, too.

This could mean areas of patchy frost, and temperatures cool enough to hurt new buds.

Sunshine we be widespread these next few days though.

Thursday night a few become isolated. Scattered showers and a few storms are in store for Friday.