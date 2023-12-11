Watch Now
CHILLY STARTS: Lows in the 30s mean chilly starts in early morning hours Monday and Tuesday

Noticeable difference in temperatures Monday morning compared to Sunday
Posted at 4:43 AM, Dec 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-11 06:13:29-05

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Strong storms are out, but the cold front that pushed them through Sunday brings cooler temperatures Monday.

Monday morning lows start in the 30s and 40s. With a slight breeze, temperatures will feel slightly cooler at the bus stop.

While this isn't the coldest start we've had this season, it is a NOTICEABLE difference from Sunday's temperatures.

Dry, cooler air sticks around through early weekdays, and highs only climb into the mid to upper 50s Monday and Tuesday.

Tuesday morning is set to be the coldest morning this week with lows dropping to the mid to low 30s in most of our area.

Clear skies and dry air allow cooler mornings through Tuesday, but cloud cover does make a return midweek.

Mostly cloudy skies bring midweek temperatures to the mid to low 40s in the morning with highs in the 60s through Friday.

Rain stays out of the forecast for our weekday forecast so far.

