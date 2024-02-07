Chilly starts for midweek before cloud cover and warm weather bring us into the weekend

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Wednesday morning we will walk out to temperatures in the mid to upper 30s.

This cooler start is thanks to calm wind and dry, clear skies overnight.

After the sun rises, highs will climb quickly.

Blue sky remains overhead with highs jumping to the mid to upper 60s again Wednesday afternoon.

Midweek will be the last time we see mostly blue skies.

Skies stay clear and wind stays calm Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

Expect another cooler start Thursday with lows dropping to the mid to upper 30s again.

A mix of sun and clouds is expected Thursday afternoon.

Wind starts to shift out of the south for the end of the week bringing more cloud cover and warmer temperatures.

Lows stay in the mid to upper 50s with highs in the low 70s before jumping to mid to upper 70s Saturday and Sunday.

Cloud cover is the only form of moisture we get in our atmosphere to end the week and begin the weekend.

Saturday a very stray shower is possible. This will be nothing that ruins any outdoor plans.

Sunday we do have a higher chance of seeing storms in our western-most areas. The ridge that keeps us dry starts to break down, and a system off to our west try to push in showers and storms.

Monday is when the low moves through bringing higher chances of storm coverage to our area. We will keep you updated with everything you need to know about our active beginning next week as models start to agree on timing.