Chilly start as cooler weather settles in for beginning of week

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Temperatures start a little cooler on this Monday morning.

We are looking at about a 10-15 degree cool off compared to Sunday morning's temperatures.

Cooler air has settled in behind the front, and air from the north will keep us relatively dry Monday.

The surface wind from the north keeps rain chances away, but some upper level clouds are possible as some upper level wind brings in moisture in higher altitudes.

These will be the wispy looking clouds that bring a mix of sun and clouds Monday.

Tuesday will be much of the same with temperatures in the afternoon rebounding to the mid 70s.

Warmer weather moves in for the end of the week with very spotty rain chances.

We top out in the 80s through the end of the week with only about 10-percent of us seeing a light shower Thursday and a few more spotty showers for Friday. This is not a washout for the end of the week.