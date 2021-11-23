Chilly mornings through mid-week

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Good Tuesday morning! It's a chilly start after we've cleared out following yesterday's cold front. Temperatures are falling into the upper 30's and lower 40's this morning with a stiff breeze from the north putting wind chills around the mid 30's. Be sure to layer up this morning. Afternoon highs will climb into the upper 50's keeping us below normal for the day with lots of sunshine and winds from the northeast. We're looking at sunshine and cool temperatures through mid-week as we fall back into the low to mid 30's tomorrow morning with highs in the 60's. Thanksgiving will be sunny with highs back near 70°. Another cold front Friday will reinforce the cooler, drier feel into the weekend with little to no chance for rain over the next seven days.

As always, be sure to follow the ABC 27 First Alert Weather Team on Facebook and Twitter. Be sure to download the Storm Shield App to get watches and warnings delivered straight to your phone to stay updated on your forecast through the week. Get the app today: iPhone/iPad | Android.