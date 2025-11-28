Chilly conditions continue into the weekend

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Temperatures will dip into the 30s yet again overnight Friday with the feels like temperatures in the 20s. The skies will remain clear through most of the night before a few clouds begin to build Saturday morning.

The high pressure that has been keeping our skies clear is set to move out to our east, allowing our wind to shift to become southerly, pushing in moisture from the Gulf.

This will allow for partly cloudy skies starting Saturday and rolling over into Sunday as well. Temperatures will try to warm into the 70s Sunday, but cloud coverage will prevent them from going to far into the 70s Monday and Tuesday, staying in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Our next chance for shower activity comes around Monday and Tuesday ahead of another frontal system. We could see more rain coverage with this system than we did with the last and it is much needed! Drought conditions continue to worsen each week, so we will take any rain we can get.

