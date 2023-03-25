Chief's Notes: Remembering a weather watcher and friend

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — I'm remembering a long-time viewer and friend.

Calvin Ross lived in Taylor County and had a genuine passion for weather. He actively participated in our former Weather Watcher program. He was intrigued by severe weather, often telling me about his experiences with a tornado near his neighborhood in 2003, and asking about local hazards and stormchasing in our own active weather events.

It was his desire to capture weather as it happened in video and pictures, both the bad, and the good. An example of this from 2016 is shown here.

He loved the ABC 27 weather team over the years, calling the office for conversation and even greeting us when we did a newscast on location in Perry several years ago. In many ways, Calvin was an extension of the Storm Team, our previous moniker for a long time.

Calvin died last week and his memorial service was Friday.

I offer well-wishes and prayers to his family and loved ones.

I'm grateful for his contributions and will miss his friendship.

—Casanova Nurse, chief meteorologist