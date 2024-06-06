Chances of storms in your neighborhood increase Thursday with scattered afternoon storms

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A cold front sits just to our west Thursday morning.

Neighborhoods wake up to warm, humid conditions again early.

Mostly sunny skies turn partly cloudy as clouds build throughout mid-morning.

The front makes its way in from the west by late-afternoon.

Storms will be scattered ahead of the front, moving in the general direction of west to east (northwest to southeast) throughout Thursday afternoon and evening.

Most storms will not hit severe limits. We cannot rule out a few areas of gusty wind through with late-afternoon storms.

Storms activity diminishes overnight.

Behind the cold front, an isolated shower cannot be ruled out Friday midday.

That being said, our skies will be mostly sunny Friday, and most do not get rain.

High pressure builds in, and we can expect a HOT and drier weekend.

Highs will be in the upper 90s, but at least humidity will be slightly lower Saturday and Sunday.