Category 5 Hurricane Melissa To Make Landfall In Jamaica (10-27-2025)

TALLAHASSEE, FL. — As of 8 a.m. this morning, Hurricane Melissa has strengthened into a Category 5 storm with sustained maximum winds of 160 mph.

It has spent most of its time as a hurricane bombarding Jamaica with fierce winds, heavy rain, and dangerous storm surges. Wave heights have exceeded 10 feet along Jamaica’s southern coast. As Melissa moves closer through Tuesday, wave heights could reach around 20 feet or more. Landslides and catastrophic damage to infrastructure are expected.

After passing over Jamaica, Melissa is expected to weaken somewhat. It will likely remain a major hurricane (Category 3) when making landfall in eastern Cuba. As with Jamaica, life-threatening flash flooding and storm surges are expected.

Stay with us for more updates as they come in.

