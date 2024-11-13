Caribbean tropical system to be a tropical storm this week

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The latest Caribbean disturbance in this late phase of the hurricane season has a greater chance to organize into a tropical storm by the end of the work week.

The still-sloppy-formed disturbance has highest winds of 30 mph and is moving west at 6 mph.

The forecast for Potential Tropical System 19 is for it to move slowly to the west in the waters of the western Caribbean through Friday, growing into Tropical Storm Sara by then.

High pressure it the storm's north (over Florida and the Southeastern U.S.) through the weekend will contribute to its slow movement and delayed turn to the north.

Next week, that high-pressure zone is expected to move to the east. Around or beyond Monday is when the system can make a turn to the north, toward the southern and southeastern Gulf of Mexico.

Beyond the scope to today's forecast cone, trends generally suggest a turn to the northeast by a cold front moving east from the Mississippi Valley. This can potentially direct the system toward the western coast of Florida.

There's naturally an overall lack of precision regarding whereabouts on the western coast the future Sara may touch land, and in what form.