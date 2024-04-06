Capital City Springtime: The Weather Ahead

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — There have been several years when the weather was watched so closely, hour to hour, minute to minute, to determine if there would be sprinkles or downpours at various phases of the capital city's Springtime community activities.

This year, there won't be a need to worry about inclement or quick-changing conditions.

Parade setup early in the morning will happen under a clear sky and cold temperatures, with readings in the 40s before sunrise. As parade positions are finalized, temps will rise steadily into the 50s.

Full sunshine is anticipated for the procession and parade spectators alike. Temperatures will approach 70° by midday.

For folks strolling around the landscape or staffing booths and eateries, there will still be ample sunshine in the afternoon. The low humidity will make the low to mid 70s feel comfortable. However, being in full sunlight for a while can make one feel a little toasty. It will be mostly sunny with passing thin clouds.

The UV Index will be in the high category, rated 9. It can take fair skin as little as 20 minutes to burn. Even in spring, it's wise to apply sunscreen if you're planning to soak up the springtime sun.

Evening activities will also have ideal conditions, as readings fall back into the 70s by sunset.

—Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist