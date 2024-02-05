Calmer week ahead with more sunshine by midweek

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Monday morning brings isolated areas of fog to the forecast.

Areas in South Georgia and along the coastline could see areas of dense, patchy fog.

Fog clears out by the afternoon and so do rain chances.

A few showers are possible for the southeast side of the Big Bend Monday morning and early afternoon.

This is leftover moisture behind a low that is pushing south and east Monday afternoon.

While this low left us very active Sunday, Monday will be much more quiet.

Clouds start to part, and more sunshine is expected throughout the week!

Shower chances hold off most of the week. A few spotty showers are possible late on Friday and Saturday, but otherwise expect temperatures in the mid to low 60s with lows in the upper 30s and low 40s.