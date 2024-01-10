Calm weather for midweek for quick break in storm activity

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A no-sweat forecast in store for midweek across the Big Bend and South Georgia.

I mean that literally and figuratively.

Calm, cool conditions get you out the door the next two days.

Lows dip into the mid to upper 30s.

Highs on Wednesday top out in the mid to upper 50s.

Sunshine and blue sky can be found above all day.

Thursday cloud cover returns, but we all stay dry Thursday afternoon.

It is Friday that brings another round of storms to the forecast. This is another day of potentially strong to severe storms for our area.

If this process sounds familiar, it is because we just had a very similar setup Tuesday morning.

A warm front lifts Thursday late-night into Friday morning. Warmer air and moisture lift into the area, and a few storms ahead of the cold front will move through. As the cold front approaches Friday early morning, another line of storms moves along from west to east through our area.

These storms could bring isolated areas of damaging wind, tornadoes, and heavy rain at times.

We will keep you up-to-date with the latest as we head closer to the end of the week.

But again, we can take a breath for midweek as conditions look to remain stable through Thursday afternoon.