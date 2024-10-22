Calm and dry for any Halloween decorating happening Tuesday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Very little wind and drier air makes for the Halloween decorating forecast to be a little less stressful.

Highs climb to the mid to upper 80s through afternoons, but we still start cooler in the mid to upper 50s.

I think it is safe to say it is officially layer season!

Rain jackets will not be one of those layers this week.

Drier air sticks around (why temperatures can drop from 80s to 50s overnight).

A few clouds cannot be ruled out later in the week, but you may notice those as cirrus clouds or the clouds that look like wisps of horse tails.

These are high altitude clouds that are incapable of producing rain.

More sunshine than clouds prevail overhead this week either way.

