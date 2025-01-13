Bundling up to keep out of the cold and wet Monday morning

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Keeping out of the wet and cold this Monday morning.

Temperatures hold steady in the 40s throughout the day- starting in the low 40s and ending in the upper 40s.

Soggy weather blankets our neighborhoods this Monday morning through the afternoon and evening.

Moderate to heavy showers are possible at times.

Roads will be soggy, so you may have to leave a little extra time to get to work.

Rain moves out, but cloud cover sticks around through the rest of the week.

Highs top out in the 50s this week with lows in the mid to low 30s, but most temperatures hold steady above freezing for lows.

