Bundling up Friday morning as some neighborhoods drop to the 20s!

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Temperatures drop subfreezing Friday morning with some neighborhoods dipping as low as the 20s!

Most of us feel like we are starting in the 20s, because a slight wind will make things feel colder than they are early.

Friday afternoon highs remain below-average, and we top out in the mid to low 50s.

Plenty of sunshine will be overhead though, so we can still soak up some sunshine for our cooler end of the week plans.

Saturday morning temperatures drop and hover just above freezing for some neighborhoods.

Saturday afternoon brings us into the 60s though.

Warmer weather is right around the corner.

Starting Sunday, highs return to the mid to upper 60s. Sunday evening a spot shower chance is the only rain chances we have for our weekend plans. These will be late, and most of us will not get rain.

By early next week, highs jump to the 70s under mostly sunny skies!