Bundling up for our neighborhood dog walks as morning lows dip to 30s

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Grabbing the warm jackets heading out the door in your neighborhood this week!

Temperatures in our morning forecast will be in the 30s!

Highs climb to the low 60s, but there will be plenty of sunshine to soak up this week.

Overhead, you may see a wispy cloud here and there throughout the week, but these clouds are in the high altitudes, mostly made of ice, and do not produce any rain.

We are rain free through most of the weekend.

Rain chances return Sunday night with our next system moving through. Scattered shower chances will be around on Monday.

Stay warm out there this week and weekend!