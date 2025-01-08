Bundling up at the bus stop heading back to school

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Some students heading back to school Wednesday will be bundled up at the bus stop!

Early morning temperatures will hover right around or below freezing.

We get to thaw during the afternoon under mostly sunny skies!

Highs will still be about 10-degrees below average as we top out in the low 50s.

The same trend continues through Friday.

Friday's difference will be the increased cloud cover!

Rain will follow through our area late-Friday night into Saturday.

Nasty ice, snow, and winter weather look to stay well to our north, so we are just expecting rain here in our neighborhoods.