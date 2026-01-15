Bundle up! Temperatures take a quick drop overnight

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Highs today struggled to reach the 50s and stayed in the 40s for most which will help keep temperatures very low overnight. Overnight lows will be in the low to mid 20s for every neighborhood and will stick around throughout the morning, make sure to layer up!

Due to very cold overnight lows, a Freeze Warning is in place for everyone beginning at 11 p.m. tonight and lasting until 9 a.m. Friday morning. Cold weather shelters will be open tonight across the area.

More sunshine is in store for Friday with daytime highs in the mid to high 50s.

This weekend is where things get interesting. Anther strong cold front is set to push through early Sunday. This front has the slight potential to give some of us a wintery mix of precipitation. At this time, models have been very inconsistent with the probability of mixed precipitation or flurries. However, if any flurries were to fall, they would quickly melt as the rain falls either with it or very soon after. What is happening with this front is that usually, the cold air comes behind the rain, but in this case, they will be very close together. So if the cold air catches up, that is when we have a chance for mixed precipitation or flurries. However, there are multiple things that need to line up in the right place including time of day, plenty of moisture, and the coldest air.

As models and forecasts continue to change, it is important to note that snow or mixed precipitation is not guaranteed right now. There are a lot of aspects that would need to line up to give the perfect scenario for winter precipitation. If any winter precipitation were to fall, it would not last long and melt either as it touches the ground or when rain hits it soon after. We will continue to keep you updated both on air and online. In the meantime, make sure to find ways to stay warm!

