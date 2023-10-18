BRRR: Grabbing the jackets Wednesday morning

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — We are walking out the door and grabbing the jackets early Wednesday morning!

If you have one of the fancier cars that allows you to get the heat turned on before starting up the car... Wednesday morning may be the day to try the feature out.

Lows start in the 40s for South Georgia and the Big Bend.

After the sun comes up, we will warm up a little more than Tuesday.

Highs Wednesday top out in the mid 70s- increasing to the low 80s through Friday.

Cloud cover also increases through Friday. Thursday skies become partly sunny with mostly cloudy skies as we wake up Friday morning.

Cloud cover keeps us warmer at night, and we start in the upper 40s Thursday and upper 50s Friday.

Spotty rain chances are in our forecast for Friday mid to late morning as a front moves through.

This cold front doesn't knock our temperatures down too much, but we stay dry, sunny, and in the upper 70s for the weekend.