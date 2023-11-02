BRR...IT'S COLD: Thursday morning temps dip into the 30s!!

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — If you have one of those fancy cars that lets you warm it up remotely, this is the morning to put your fanciness to work!

BRR!! It's COLD this November 2nd morning!

The last time we started in the 30s was in March! In April, the coldest morning start was in the low 40s, so it has been a while since we've seen these cold temps.

Temperatures Thursday morning start in the 30s and 40s, but a light breeze makes it feel even colder with wind chill values mostly in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

Highs climb to the upper 60s, but the breeze will still be kicking out of the northeast at 7-15 mph at times.

The afternoon walks around the park could feel a little cooler with the wind combining with cooler afternoon temperatures.

Lows Friday morning will be in the low 40s.

Saturday brings a mix of sun and clouds

Lows Saturday morning in the low 50s.

Highs slowly climb into the low 80s by Sunday.