Brr... Bundled up through midweek

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Stay bundled up out there South Georgia and the Big Bend!

Things will stay CHILLY for the next few days!

High pressure keeps us sunny, dry, and clear through afternoons, but highs only climb into the mid to upper 50s!

Because of the clear, dry nights, temperatures will be allowed to drop to the 20s and 30s!!

Make sure you, your pets, plants, and maybe even some outdoor pipes, are covered as temperatures dip at night!

Midweek brings more moisture, cloud cover, and warmer weather back around.

A spot shower cannot be ruled out Thursday with cloud cover, and temperatures return to the 70s in the afternoon with 40s and 50s at night.