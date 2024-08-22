Watch Now
Bringing out the umbrellas as storms become scattered Thursday afternoon

Storms return Thursday with humidity
Storms return to the forecast Thursday as humidity levels also increase
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Easterly wind blows across South Georgia and the Big Bend Thursday.

Our temperatures stay lower with highs only topping out in the upper 80s for most areas, but humidity returns to the forecast.

We are not going to be dry and sunny like Wednesday afternoon.

Storm activity becomes scattered through the afternoon for the Big Bend and I-75 corridor with some isolated storms across the tri-state area.

Storm activity may produce some heavy downpours or gusty wind at times, but these higher impacts will be limited.

Keep the umbrellas close for the end of the week. Shower and storm activity sticks around.

Highs keep climbing through the weekend, and by Sunday highs return to the mid 90s.

