Bringing out the new rain jackets Thursday morning in some neighborhoods

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Light rain falls over North Florida and South Georgia early Thursday morning.

Some of us will need the new light rain jackets we got from the Christmas lists.

Keep them close, because rain chances are not over with these passing showers Thursday.

Rain chances will remain in our forecast on and off throughout the weekend.

Friday brings a lesser chance, but there is still a chance of a light sprinkle Friday.

Saturday chances go up and about 30-percent of us receive rain.

Sunday brings the most widespread rain chances with even a few thunderstorms possible.

Highs this weekend remain in the low to mid 70s, so it stays mild and humid between rain chances.