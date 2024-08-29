Bringing in the holiday weekend with HOT afternoons

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Get ready for another HOT afternoon across the Big Bend and South Georgia on Thursday.

Highs in the mid to upper 90s coupled with humidity will mean a sticky and hot afternoon for most of our neighborhoods.

Rain and storm chances are isolated through central and southwest parts of the Big Bend and the tri-state neighborhoods Thursday afternoon and evening.

Storms could produce heavy downpours at times.

Storm activity will not be as widespread Friday and Saturday, but our heat will stick around!

Expect less rain chances, more sunshine, but hot and sticky weather for our holiday weekend.

Labor Day brings another round of isolated storms, but this time coupled with low 90s as highs.