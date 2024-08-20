Bright moon followed by sunny skies light up the Big Bend and South Georgia Tuesday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Post- cold front conditions settle in for Tuesday.

This isn't like a Fall cold front that brings drier AND cooler air, but we at least get one of those.

Drier conditions mean dew point temperatures are starting in the upper 60s and low 70s Tuesday morning.

That means it will feel a lot less humid and sticky out the door!!

Lots of sunshine fills in during the afternoon.

Did you notice it looked extra bright Monday night and Tuesday morning?

That's because the full moon was a rare super blue moon! It does not look blue though.

The blue moon is the third of four full moons for the season, and a super moon looks bigger and brighter on in the sky!

According to NASA, about 25% of moons are full moons, but only 3% are a combination of both full moon AND blue moon.

Even more rare? A super blue moon combination!

Storms return Wednesday, but are very spotty.

Scattered storm activity returns for the end of the week, and the weekend.