Bright day expected for FAMU Homecoming Saturday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Timeless Traditions that will be recognized on the Highest of Seven Hills Saturday will not be spoiled by adverse weather.

Setting up for the FAMU Homecoming parade early in the morning can occur with some patchy fog. Otherwise, once the sun rises and the parade begins, broader amounts of sunshine will emerge.

Temperatures will start off in the neighborhood of 60° but steadily climb as the sun rises. We'll be on the verge of 80° by midday when tailgating is in full swing.

Having a canopy or a portable fan is recommended for the afternoon hours. Passing clouds will mix in with the sunshine as readings top out in the mid and upper 80s. Being in direct sunlight will make you feel hotter, even though humidity levels won't be particularly high. There will be a mix of sun and clouds and a light breeze at times.

Once the Rattlers kick off the homecoming game inside Bragg Memorial Stadium, those toasty 80s will gradually start cooling down by halftime. Temperatures will fall toward 80° by halftime, then dip into the 70s toward the end of the game.

There is no chance for rain throughout the day as alumni, friends, and the community celebrate being Forever Rattlers.

—Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist