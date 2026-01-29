Brief warm up and spotty showers to end the week

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Temperatures will rebound slightly, reaching the upper 50s to low 60s Friday, but another strong cold front is on the horizon.

Overnight lows tonight will be on the 'warmer' side compared to other nights this week, dropping into the mid 30s along with a few clouds.

Friday will be similar to today with a few more clouds and spotty showers thrown into the mix. A cold front is approaching with enough moisture ahead of it to pop up a few showers into the evening, but nothing to cancel plants over.

This weekend is when things take another turn. After the cold front passes Friday night, strong winds and much colder temperatures will quickly follow.

Sustained winds Saturday will be 20-30 mph with gusts as high as 40-45 mph along the immediate coast. Temperatures will drop back down into the low 40s for highs, but with the strong winds, wind chills will be well into the 20s and 30s. Wind chills in the teens could be seen as early as 5-6 p.m. and in the single digits as early as 9-10 p.m. Saturday.

Overnight Saturday into Sunday morning, the winds will start to calm down, but still be sustained at 10-15 mph. Sunday morning will be the coldest yet with temperatures in the teens and low 20s with wind chills in the single digits.

Make sure you are protecting the 4 P's: People, Pets, Plants, and Pipes. Everyone should avoid going outdoors, bring all plants inside or cover them with blankets and keep your indoor faucets dripping and any outdoor faucets covered in a towel.

Stay warm!

