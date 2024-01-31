Breezy day in store with quick cool down Thu. morning

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Temperatures climb back to average again Wednesday.

Expect a breezy afternoon with gusts up to 20 MPH at times.

Our skies stay clear of rain for the next several days.

The only inconsistent temperature change over the next 3-day forecast comes Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

We go through a quick drop in lows.

Cooler, drier air from the northwest fills in Wednesday night, and our breeze calms.

Skies stay clear and lows will drop efficiently into the mid 30s again Thursday morning.

Afterwards, highs Thursday climb into the mid-60s with lows staying in the 40s through the end of the week and into the weekend.

Highs Friday climb into the upper 60s!

Saturday we are in the low 70s!

Sunshine gets covered by clouds Sunday. Showers move in and become widespread Sunday afternoon and evening.