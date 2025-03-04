Breezy day ahead with line of storms arriving early Wednesday morning

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Temperatures and windy conditions pick up Tuesday afternoon.

Wind out of the east will shift out of the south later Tuesday.

This will help warm temperatures up to the upper 70s.

Breezy conditions will pick up in the afternoon ahead of our next storm system.

You'll notice the breeze Tuesday, but the storm activity arrives for our neighborhoods early Wednesday morning.

Wednesday morning around 2-4 AM storms move into our most western neighborhoods.

The line of storms moves from west to east early Wednesday morning through early afternoon (from 10 am- noon).

The last neighborhoods to receive storm activity will be the neighborhoods closer to the I-10/ I-75 interchange.

Impacts from storms could include gusty to damaging wind with isolated strong to severe storms possible.

While not a widespread severe threat, we cannot rule out a severe storm warning or two from gusty wind or an isolated torando.

We will keep you up-to-date on-air and online!

