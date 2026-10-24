Breezy conditions continue through weekend

TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — As we continue to be wedged in between a high pressure and low pressure, wind speeds will be on the higher side through the rest of the weekend.

Expect winds to pick up slightly Sunday; between 15-20 mph, gusting to 30 mph at times.

ABC 27 Sunday afternoon wind gusts

Sunshine will continue to dominate, but expect a few clouds to roll in Sunday as moisture is currently working its way into the area. This moisture will not be enough to feel any humidity or see any showers, so rain chances remain at 0%.

We will stick with the partly cloudy skies for a majority of next week as we also keep the warm afternoons and chilly nights.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

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