Breathing in drier, cooler air with a little breeze Monday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — More sunshine brings us through the week!

Monday will have a gusts of 15-20 MPH at times across our neighborhoods.

Even with breezy conditions, sunshine will be out in full force!

Highs Monday also stay cooler.

Air from the north brings us a cooler, drier forecast.

Highs Monday will only top out in the mid 70s.

Tuesday wind calms and morning temperatures may be slightly cooler than Monday's.

Temperatures start in the low 50s both Tuesday and Wednesday.

Surface high pressure sticks around keeping us sunny to mostly sunny all week long.

When the high moves off into the Atlantic by the weekend, we cannot rule out a few clouds moving in Friday night through the weekend.