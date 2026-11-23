TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — We are finally seeing some sunshine peak through the clouds! This is allowing temperatures to return to the 70s for some neighborhoods.

The broken cloud cover will follow us through the night and through Tuesday. Despite a cold front moving through overnight Monday, change won't be felt as it is on the weaker side.

Our next rain maker will approach Wednesday associated with another cold front. The bulk of shower activity looks to happen Wednesday, but a few isolated showers could linger into the early parts of Thanksgiving Day.

However, conditions will be improving throughout the day Thursday as temperatures begin to drop.

Daytime highs will get down to the lower 60s Thursday with some neighborhoods sitting in the upper 50s Friday.

Drier air will filter in behind the front and last through the weekend.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

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