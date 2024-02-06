Blue sky prevails over South Georgia and the Big Bend through midweek

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Clouds clear Tuesday with blue skies above!

Wind slowly calms through the afternoon into the evening.

Clear skies and calm wind mean temperatures are allowed to drop effiecently Tuesday night into Wednesay morning.

Lows Wednesday morning will be in the mid to upper 30s for most areas.

Another mild day is in store Wednesday afternoon with highs climbing back into the mid 60s.

A cooler start Thursday (upper 30s again) turns into a mild afternoon.

Clouds start rolling in for our area to end the week, but this is the sign of upper-level moisture and warmer air being brought back to the southeast.

Highs climb into the mid 70s for the weekend.

Most of our chances of rain Saturday remain isolated and spotty across southeast sides of the Big Bend.

Sunday chances of storms arrive, and Monday brings widespread showers and storms.