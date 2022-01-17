Bitterly cold Monday night, slight warm-up by midweek

MIDWAY, Fla. (WTXL) — Bitterly cold temperatures will settle in across the Big Bend and South Georgia on Monday night. Winds will calm down and skies will be clear. Low temperatures are going to sink down to around 30 degrees by Tuesday morning. Bundle up and stay warm!

A Freeze Warning is in effect for Clinch, Echols, Hamilton, and Suwannee Counties on Tuesday morning until 9 AM.

Tuesday will feature plenty of sunshine and high temperatures in the upper 50's. Wednesday stays dry and high temperatures will get slightly warmer in the mid to upper 60's. Rain showers will arrive on Thursday and may linger into Friday. This is due to a strong cold front that will push much colder air into the region late this week into the weekend. Another system may kick up precipitation chances this weekend which will be closely monitored.

