Better night for a bonfire as colder, drier air sticks around but the wind does not

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Drier air sticks around for our Wednesday with a quick taste of winter for the next few mornings.

I don't know about you, but this made me so excited that I craved a pumpkin and ate soup Wednesday just to celebrate the colder day!

Lows drop to the mid to low 40s Thursday morning. The coldest part of the day is right at sunrise with no outside weather features interfering.

Plenty of sunshine returns for the afternoons with highs rising into the low to mid 70s.

Dry air sticks around for the week, but our colder days slowly come to an end.

Highs this weekend will be in the 80s with lows popping back into the low to mid 50s.

Keep cool out there!