BACK-TO-SCHOOL FORECAST: Needing rain jackets for the walk home from school

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Some of our neighborhood kids are headed back to school Monday!

It’ll be a dry start for the morning drop-off, but you may want to keep those rain jackets handy for the ride home.

Spotty showers will start popping up by early afternoon, and a few clouds could roll in just in time for recess — with one or two producing a quick sprinkle.

By late afternoon, rain chances climb for the Big Bend and parts of South Georgia. Not everyone will get wet, but like the past few days, it’s smart to be prepared.

Scattered storms stick around on and off through the week, so those back-to-school jackets might just become a daily fashion statement!

