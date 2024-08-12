BACK TO SCHOOL: Feeling like the dog days of summer as kids head back to school Monday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL — The heat stays cranked up through the southeast as warm southwest wind brings in warm air and humidity Monday.

Back to school forecasts will be clear and in the mid 70s early Monday, but by the time you are walking back home from the bus stop, it will be hot and very sticky!

Heat Advisories are in place for Suwannee, Hamilton, Clinch and Echols counties where it will feel up to 108-degrees.

Lots of sunshine will be around, but an isolated storm cannot be ruled out throughout the afternoon.

The good news is many will not see the rain for their first day returning home after school, but an isolated storm cannot be ruled out.

This warmer and spotty afternoon shower and storm trend leads us through the first week of school!

Scattered showers are possible Thursday afternoon, but spotty storms are in store for the other days of the school week.