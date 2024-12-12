'BABY IT'S COLD OUTSIDE'... some of us even dropped to freezing!

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Some temperatures across the I-10 corridor neighborhoods in the Big Bend dropped to or near freezing Thursday morning!

Temperatures stayed a little warmer in South Georgia, because the slight breeze actually prevents temperatures from dropping colder than they would on a calm night.

Starting in the 30s and being under a colder air mass, it will be hard to warm up Thursday afternoon.

Highs climb to the mid to upper 50s.

Friday morning skies stay clear, so we will drop to the mid 30s again.

Clouds slowly build as wind moves out of the south.

This will bring warmer weather for the weekend, and a milder stretch early next week.