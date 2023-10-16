B-E-A-utiful week in store for the Big Bend and South Georgia

TALLHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Are you ready for some cooler weather and sunshine? Because that is what we get this week!

I was able to go on a long 'mountain' bike (trail riding less than mountains here in the Big Bend) without getting overheated on Sunday.

Expect a lot of cooler weather for whatever outdoor activities you have in store this week, too!

Maybe even some windows open at night while the A/C gets a break!

Highs this week top out in the upper 60s and low 70s, and we drop to the 40s and 50s at night.

Our tastes of Fall are stretching out in the extended forecast.

The only chances of rain come Friday with spotty showers and storms around. These do not appear to be a washout!

Have a great week everyone.