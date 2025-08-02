Areas of heavy rain possible this weekend

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Heavier showers are on the way for the Big Bend and South Georgia this weekend.

A stalled front will hover over our neighborhoods, allowing moisture totals in our atmosphere to increase, and likelihood of rain increase with it.

While not a washout, we can expect periods of heavier showers through mid-morning into evening hours.

Overnights look to have lower rain chances, but they pick back up again Sunday.

Areas where heavy rain falls over longer periods of time could lead to extra water on roadways or in low-lying areas.

Make sure you do not drive through flooded areas if you come across them.

The flooding threat is not widespread, but some localized areas of flooding are possible.

We will keep you up-to-date on-air and online this weekend with the latest.

