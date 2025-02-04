Watch Now
Another warm couple of days ahead with above average temperatures in store

Foggy start with much warmer weather leading us through Tuesday afternoon
Temperatures on the rise through the weekend to well above-average
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Temperatures are on their way up as highs climb to well above-average this week!

Some of us could even be in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Most of us will wake up to fog in our forecast through early mornings.

This will be the most impactful part of our forecast this week.

Dense fog at times will limit visibility to a mile or less. This means it could be slow going on roadways during rush our Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday morning.

After fog clears, we have blue sky taking over overhead!

That is when temperatures will really start to climb!

