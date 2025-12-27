Another warm and muggy night ahead

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A high pressure system to our south is pushing moisture in from the Gulf, plus a cold front is on its way with moisture ahead of it, causing our dew point temperatures to rise.

Dew point temperatures are sitting in the 60s and will continue to do so overnight. This means dense fog is likely. A Dense Fog Advisory is in place starting at 2 a.m. Sunday and runs until 10 a.m.. It includes the following counties:



Jackson

Liberty

Frankli

Gadsden

Leon

Wakulla

Jefferson

Madison

Taylor

Lafayette

Seminole

Decatur

Miller

Baker

Mitchell

Grady

Thomas

Brooks

Lowndes

This is all in preparation for a very strong cold front that will push through Monday. A line of showers will arrive first Monday late morning into the early afternoon and then it won't take long for temperatures to start to drop.

Overnight Monday, temperatures will drop to freezing with wind chills in the 20s.

The cold air will stick with us throughout the week with a chilly New Years Eve and New Years Day on tap.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.